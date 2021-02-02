Roselle woman accused of pouring boiling water on sleeping boyfriend

ROSELLE, Ill. — A 22-year-old Roselle woman is accused of pouring boiling water on her boyfriend while he slept — and posting the act on social media.

According to police, Alexis Sykes recorded herself committing the crime, allegedly writing on Snapchat, “I kinda feel bad now because he got 2&3rd degree Burns from face to waist & they rushin him to burn center but oh well.”

Her boyfriend, who was asleep inside an apartment they shared in Roselle, suffered second and third-degree burns. He spent two weeks at the Loyola University Medical Center burn unit, where he underwent skin graft surgery.

Sykes, located in Mississippi last month and extradited to DuPage County, is charged with battery. She is being held on a $500,000 bond.

