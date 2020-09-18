Roseland Pharmacy robbed once again, owner says

CHICAGO — The owner of Roseland Pharmacy said thousands of drugs were stolen from his pharmacy — just a few months after the location was robbed over the summer.

Roseland Pharmacy has been a staple on the South Side for half a century.

Howard Bolling, the pharmacy’s owner, said while he’s fed up with the break-ins, he’s not giving up on the community just yet.

He said the robbery was a punch to the gut. He’s been in business for nearly 50 years and took a huge blow when his storefront was looted the last weekend of May. He said it took him a long time to regroup after it happened.

The shelves still sit empty as he slowly starts to replenish inventory in the back. Howard spent the last three months working to rebuild, bolstered by donations from the community.

“There were so many wonderful people all over the country who sent in donations and money and good wishes and that’s what really encouraged and helped me get to where I’m at and then to walk in and start this all over again,” Bolling said.

Just when he thought things couldn’t get worse, the pharmacy was robbed yet Wednesday night. He said someone stole about $3,000 to $5,000 worth of drugs.

But in a building with so much history, and spending years behind the counter, Bolling said he’s determined to turn things around.

“Leaving is the easiest thing to do but staying and dealing with everything is difficult but if you’ve put in the time that I have there’s even more reason for you to want to stay,” Bolling said.

Bolling said not only is he working to restock his shelves inside, but he also has plans to renovate his building with money he received from a GoFundMe account.