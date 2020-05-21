Romeoville to host 3 simultaneous fireworks shows on July 3

The village of Romeoville announced three simultaneous fireworks shows on July 3 to allow residents to view the displays from their homes.

The fireworks will be shot off from three separate locations starting at 9:30 p.m.

“We continue to be innovative with programs and events,” said Mayor John Noak. “By spacing out three shows around the community, we hope that everyone can remain home and still see a great display.”

The shows will be based out of:

Volunteer Park, 1100 Murphy Drive

Lukancic Middle School, 725 Normantown Road

Discovery Park 300 South Highpoint Drive

The parking lots at these locations will be closed on July 3.

Residents are encouraged to view the fireworks from home and attendance at all of the three sites will be restricted.

