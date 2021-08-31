Romeoville couple low on diabetes, lupus meds stranded in New Orleans after Ida’s wrath

LOUISIANA – New Orleans may be a popular vacation destination, but one Will County family who flew down last week says they can’t get home.

Unaware a hurricane was headed for New Orleans until they landed last Thursday, the Moody family of Romeoville rode out the Category-4 storm in their French Quarter hotel room.

“It was scary not knowing what was going to happen because we’ve never been in a hurricane before,” Chestinia Moody said.

The hurricane knocked out power to the entire city. Worse, officials said power might not be restored for weeks.

“A day and a half, we’ve had no cellphone, so we don’t know what’s going on in the world,” Chestinia Moody said.

All departing flights remain canceled, rendering the Moodys stuck for the foreseeable future.

“We’ve tried Greyhound, Amtrak, rental car services – all of them – and to no avail and nothing’s moving,” said Gerald Moody.

The couple says with pharmacies closed, they’ve run out of their medications for diabetes and lupus, and soon, they’ll be without a place to stay. In addition, the couple revealed that their hotel – also without power – has told them they couldn’t stay any longer.

“I said, ‘if we can’t stay here, you’re putting us out?’ He said you can’t stay here in these conditions,” Chestinia Moody said. “I said, ‘we’ve been in these conditions three days, so now why are you putting us out?'”

“I don’t want to stay, but I don’t want to be put out in the street,” Gerald Moody added. “It’s the worst, actually.”

The family’s next flight is scheduled for Thursday. They fear that flight will be canceled and worry where they’ll sleep in the meantime. WGN reached out to the couple’s hotel. In response, the hotel offered ‘no comment.’