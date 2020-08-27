Rogers Park residents left without mail for 2 weeks

CHICAGO — As the United States Postal Service faces disruptions in service and increased demand, one Chicago neighborhood has been left without mail for two weeks.

“I haven’t gotten a report, a mail report from the hospital with my mammogram results,” Kathy Specker, a Rogers Park resident, said.

The stoppage in service has greatly affected the 1400 block of West Farwell Avenue, where several large apartment buildings are located. Among them are several senior housing units.

Rogers Park seniors have complained of missing medication, debit cards and social security payments.

“When I call the post office direct on Devon, they’ll say hold, it will ring, and then disconnect you,” Specker said.

One maintenance man at a nearby senior housing complex said he knows part of the problem.

“The carrier that does the normal block, her mother got sick,” he said. “We’ve been having substitutes that really don’t know. They’re all new.”

Residents on the block have not received mail since Aug. 13, despite continued presence of FedEx and UPS.