CHICAGO — Shortly after the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) overturned Roe v. Wade, which had guaranteed a woman’s right to abortion, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker called for increased protection of abortion in the state.

Adds #abortions will continue in states that’ll outlaw it – but now they’ll be secretive and dangerous.



Says #Illinois will remain a safe haven for ALL women.



Pritzker also addressing those celebrating the decision, saying “…get your iron boot off women’s necks.”@WGNNews — Brónagh Tumulty (@BronaghTumulty) June 24, 2022

In a statement released by the governor’s office, Pritzker stated he is calling a special session of the state legislature in the coming weeks to focus on reproductive health rights. He noted he consulted with House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch and Senate President Don Harmon and they both supported the move to take “swift action to further enshrine our commitment to reproductive health care rights and protections.”