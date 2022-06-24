CHICAGO — Shortly after the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) overturned Roe v. Wade, which had guaranteed a woman’s right to abortion, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker called for increased protection of abortion in the state.
In a statement released by the governor’s office, Pritzker stated he is calling a special session of the state legislature in the coming weeks to focus on reproductive health rights. He noted he consulted with House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch and Senate President Don Harmon and they both supported the move to take “swift action to further enshrine our commitment to reproductive health care rights and protections.”