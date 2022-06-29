INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Top Indiana lawmakers are delaying until late July the start of a special legislative session during which they are expected to consider tougher anti-abortion laws following U.S. Supreme Court’s decision ending the constitutional right to abortion.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb called last week for a special session beginning July 6 to take up a tax refund proposal. But when the Supreme Court issued its abortion ruling days later, Republican legislative leaders said lawmakers would also debate anti-abortion measures.

Leaders of the Republican-dominated Legislature announced Wednesday that lawmakers would convene starting July 25 to allow sufficient preparation time.

“Logistically, July 25 was the date that worked best to try to get as many members back here as possible,” said Erin Wittern, the spokeswoman for House Speaker Todd Huston.

This year’s regular legislative session ended in March. State law allows legislators to consider any issues during a special session lasting up to 40 days.

Lawmakers could meet until Aug. 14 unless Holcomb amends the starting date.

“I am pleased that the House and Senate will return on July 25 for the special session that begins July 6,” Holcomb said in a statement. “I look forward to continuing to protect life and return $1 billion back to Hoosier taxpayers during the time of economic strain.”