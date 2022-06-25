CHICAGO —Protests continued across the nation Saturday over the Supreme Court’s ruling on abortion.

On Friday, the court stripped away the nation’s constitutional protections for abortion that had stood for nearly a half-century. The decision by the court’s conservative majority overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling and is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

In Chicago, a group of demonstrators gathered at Federal Plaza to rally again abortion bans.

The group held their signs high and voiced outrage.

Among those taking the podium during the event was Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton.

“I’m passionate about it as a woman, as a mother of four daughters who should have more rights than I did growing up,” she said.

Stratton reiterated the importance of voting both this coming Tuesday and later this year.

“There are people who we know are celebrating this decisions,” she said. “We need to make sure they’re not in decision making positions.”

Some at the protest raised concerns about what other rulings that may now be reconsidered.