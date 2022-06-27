Many applauded the mayor's comments, but the GOP were unamused

CHICAGO — A profanity-laced comment made over the weekend by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot at the expense of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, garnered mixed reactions across the city.

Lightfoot took aim at SCOTUS over last week’s abortion ruling at a Pride Event over the weekend.

“(Expletive) Clarence Thomas,” Lightfoot shouted.

Critics say while those in the crowd may have welcomed the mayor’s obscenities, the comments could impact her reelection campaign because those in office have a duty to temper emotions rather than encourage them.

“I think the mayor’s action was very irresponsible,” said Steve Boulton, chairman of the Chicago Republican Party, reacting Monday to Lightfoot’s comments.

The high-ranking city official seemingly repeats what someone in the crowd says concerning the overturning of Roe v. Wade and comments explicitly made by Thomas regarding other rights that could potentially be revoked, such as marriage equality.

“Whether she made the original statement or not, it’s not her place to repeat statements like that, attacking a United States Supreme Court Justice,” Boulton said.

Boulton says as a leader in a city of close to three million people, Lightfoot should be held to a higher standard, as there is a similar onus for anyone in office.

“We saw state Senator Sarah Feigenholtz post on Facebook a cartoon of a papal figure holding a gun to the head of the Statue of Liberty,” Boulton said. “If our leaders don’t try to calm violence, instead of encouraging it, we are going to have a lot of violence in this country.”

WGN News reached out to the mayor’s office twice for comment. The mayor’s office did not return our requests.

However, WGN News learned that the mayor’s signature was attached Monday to some 300 letters sent out by Chicago’s Economic Development Agency to the CEOs of Fortune 500 companies in states where abortion will be restricted or banned moving forward.

The letter urges the companies to consider relocating to Chicago, saying in part: “As you weigh the repercussions facing your employees, customers and vendors, we welcome the opportunity to highlight the ways in which Chicago remains a welcoming city for all.”

WGN also reached out to Sara Feigenholtz’s office about her Facebook post. Their office issued the following statement:

“Friday was an incredibly traumatic day — not just for me but for women around the country in the aftermath of the SCOTUS decision to overturn a woman’s right to choose. I posted an image that spoke to the moment and then later learned it offended people of faith. I immediately removed the post as I meant no ill will toward anyone who found it offensive, and I’m sorry. I have and will continue reaching out to friends and community members with the hope of healing.”