CHICAGO — While the Supreme Court’s decision isn’t expected to impact abortion rights in Illinois, demonstrators took to the streets Saturday hoping their voices will make a difference for women in states where abortion rights are going away.

A crowd led by the organization Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights made their voices heard loud and clear at Federal Plaza.

We’re not going to give into this. We’re not going to bow down,” Jessie Davis said.

Many in the crowd wore green, a symbol of the international abortion rights movement.

Patricia Wallin was born in El Salvador and said abortion is illegal in her home country.

Now that the Supreme Court has taken the right away from women on a federal level she said she won’t stay silent.

“We are powerful when we unite,” she said. “They take away a right we’ve had for 50 years and this is why I’m here joining Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights.”

The Supreme Court’s ruling is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states, with some states already enforcing the court’s ruling.

Those who gathered Saturday said mass resistance opposing the decision can make the difference.

Leo Pargo is with Revolution Club of Chicago.

“Abortion wasn’t won through voting. Civil Rights weren’t won through voting,” he said. “Not even the right to vote was won through voting.”

Although abortion rights in Illinois are expected to remain intact organizers said that’s not enough.

“That’s not enough for us because an injustice anywhere — it doesn’t matter that it’s not here — it’s still an injustice,” Wallin said.

Dr. Lora Chamberlain came to the rally with other abortion rights supporters. She said they’re taking to the streets hoping to expand the discussion to health freedom as a whole.

“Everybody having the freedom to do whatever they want with their bodies,” she said. “My body, my choice.”

While the court’s abortion decision has further divided many Americans, Claire Tobin, who participated in Saturday’s rally, said she believes regardless of your views it’s important to respectfully listen and learn from one another.

“I think it’s important that people talk to one another and listen and try to see the other perspective,” she said.

Organizers are planning another abortion rights rally here at Federal Plaza Monday at 2 p.m.