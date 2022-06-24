CHICAGO — Anti-abortion advocates rallied in the South Loop hours after Roe v. Wade was overturned.

On Friday afternoon, they came together at the Hilton Garden Inn, filled with exictement.

“Today is a momentous day for human rights in America. Today, thousands of children and their families are protected from the violence of abortions,” March for Life Chicago Associated Director Anna Kinksey said.

They said now their focus turns to saving Midwestern lives as Gov. Pritzker vows to continue protecting women’s reproductive rights.

“What this decision means is that Illinois will become more of an outlier than its neighboring states on the issue of abortion. We often said this is turning Illinois into the abortion capitol of the Midwest and maybe the country,” said Thomas More Society VP and Sr. Counsel Peter Breen.

That idea doesn’t sit well for many GOP gubernatorial hopefuls. They released the following statements.

“And J.B. Pritzker they have someone who wants to make Illinois the abortion capitol of the Midwest paid for by your tax dollars vs. me who wants to be the most pro-life Governor in the history of Illinois,” Jesse Sullivan said.

“As a pro-life Republican, I will continue to fight for every parent’s right to know if a minor child is having an abortion – a right JB Pritzker has outrageously taken away,” Richard Irvin said.

“As I have consistently stated for several months, as Governor, I will work to remove taxpayer-funded abortion and restore parental notification in Illinois,” Darren Bailey said.

Protests are planned in Chicago Friday and Saturday.