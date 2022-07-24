HIGHLAND, Ind. — Rally-goers in Indiana demonstrated against the state’s proposed abortion restrictions on the eve of a special session that will gather lawmakers to debate to issue.

Held in Wicker Park in Highland, Indiana, rallies protested a state law that could bare a potential ban on most abortions. Noah Thomas and Katelin Sears are the demonstration’s organizers.

“I, unfortunately, think they are going to pass this terrible law,” Thomas said.

Added Sears: “This is the generation where we speak up and this is the generation where I hope we’re able to clap back.”

Monday morning, when the Indiana legislature returns to the statehouse for a special session, lawmakers will consider a bill proposed by Republicans that would ban most abortions, with promises to boost spending toward helping pregnant women, young children and adoptions.

“What I would like to see is abortion is legal. It shouldn’t be taken away,” Sears said. “It’s a right that every woman should be able to have.”

The bill which falls on the heels of the Supreme Court overturning Roe vs Wade, which would prohibit all abortions unless the pregnancy caused “permanent substantial impairment” of the mother or resulted from rape or incest.

“Millions of people’s reproductive rights were fundamentally taken away by the Supreme Court, which is just unacceptable,” Thomas said.

Ultimately, Thomas says he thinks the bill will be voted into law but says he will protest non-stop with hopes that Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit with Indiana lawmakers Monday will make a difference.

“I really would like her to change some of the minds of our Republican lawmakers,” Thomas said. “I think tomorrow, she may.”