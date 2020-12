ROCKFORD, Ill. – An Illinois radio station has come up with a creative fundraiser, the Elf-O-Matic vending machine.

It will be in Rockford all weekend. People will order gifts online on WSSR’s website, then you pick them up from the vending machine at a designated time.

Nutlog the Elf will sing Christmas carols while you wait and kids can safely visit Santa.

