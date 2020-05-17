Rockford police engaged in standoff with active shooter at motel; 1 dead, 2 injured

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Rockford Police are engaged in an hours-long standoff with an active shooting suspect who is barricaded inside a motel, WTVO reports.

Police said they were called to a Super 8 Motel at 12:40 a.m., located in the 7600 block of Colosseum Drive, and have been exchanging gunfire with the suspect ever since. Occupants of the hotel were reportedly evacuated.

One person was killed and two people were injured, Police Chief Dan O’Shea said.

As of 5:25 a.m, active gunfire was still being heard by witnesses on the scene.

On the initial scanner call, police could be heard reporting bursts of gunfire inside the building.

WGN is following the situation with our sister station WTVO and will update this story once more information becomes available.