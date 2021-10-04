Robbins officers expected to return to work soon after being fed up with working conditions

ROBBINS, Ill. — The mayor of Robbins is trying to figure out the best way to get police officers to come back to work after they failed to show up due to being fed up with working conditions.

This weekend, 13 Robbins police officers did not show up to work, but the union said it was not a strike.

“Safety was the number one priority and safety still is the number one priority,” Mayor Darren Bryant said.

Police cite a lack of resources, low pay and safety conditions as their main concerns, along with the fact that they have been working without a contract since spring 2020.

Bryant has been on the job since May and said his administration didn’t know anything about the unfair labor practice dispute that’s been an issue since 2016 — when the former mayor refused to sit down with the police union.

“This administration is destined and determined to get solutions at every avenue,” Bryant said.

With the village’s blessing, the police department purchased new $480 bullet proof vests on Monday.

Cook County sheriff’s deputies held roll call outside of the Robbins Police Department Monday afternoon. Robbins officers are supposed to be back on the job Tuesday at 7 a.m.

The city and police union will resume negotiations at 9 a.m. Tuesday. On Tuesday night, a new police chief will be sworn in.