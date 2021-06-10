Road rage incident turns into fist fight outside West Dundee gas station

One man was seriously injured, police say

KANE COUNTY, Ill. – An emotional road rage incident in the northwest suburbs erupted into a brawl outside of a gas station, sending one person to an area hospital.

Investigators on Thursday canvassed the Casey’s Convenience store off of busy Route 31 to learn more. One witness, who did not wish to be identified, says they were stunned as they watched the melee unfold.

“I turn over and there’s a bunch of guys fist-fighting,” the witness told WGN. “Guys running from one vehicle to another vehicle.”

The witness said fists began to fly about 7:30 a.m. in the parking lot of Casey’s Convenience store.

“They were fighting for a few minutes, and then it stopped,” the witness said. “And one guy fell to the ground. He was kind of bending over…sore…like he was hurting, and then he went down.”

The brawlers fled the scene, according to witnesses, as West Dundee police arrived. First responders performed CPR on the unconscious victim, who appeared to stop breathing. The unidentified individual was rushed to Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin. His prognosis is unclear at this time.

“It appears that there is no danger to the public and that this is an isolated incident between these motorists,” said Chief Anthony Gorski with West Dundee Police Department.

With support from the Kane County Major Crimes Task Force, Chief Gorski says authorities are working to track down the individuals involved in the incident.

Josh Thomas, who lives up the street in nearby Sleepy Hollow, says road rage incidents in the area are not a rare occurrence.

“I take the highway every day and I do see some intense driving,” Thomas said. “But I’ve never seen it escalate to that point.”

