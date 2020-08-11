Riverside educators rally for remote learning ahead of board meeting

RIVERSIDE, Ill. — Teachers in suburban Riverside are protesting for their safety and asking for remote learning.

Class is expected to begin Monday and teachers are expected to return to work in two days. The Riverside Brookfield Education Association started their rally Tuesday afternoon ahead of a 7 p.m. board meeting.

The group is calling for the school district to put safety first in response to the pandemic. Organizers of the rally say the district is pushing for a hybrid learning plan that includes outsourcing remote learning to outside company Apex.

“Care about the safety and health of the students. Their families. The staff in the community around us. Make the right decision and then let’s get ready to move on and figure out how to educate these kids,” Marty Sloan, president-elect of the RBEA, said.

Teachers, parents and students plan to speak during the public comment portion of the Board of Education meeting.