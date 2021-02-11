Riverside apartment residents dealing without heat for days

RIVERSIDE, Ill. – Residents in a Riverside apartment complex have been dealing without heat for days.

At Water Tower Apartments, located on East Avenue in Riverside, temperatures inside apartments have been frigid after a boiler issue several days ago.

“Well luckily my grandma gave me a fur coat before she moved to Florida,” Katie said. “I have eight blankets and then me and my two little kitties just cuddle up and we all keep each other warm.

In the multi-unit building, which has commercial space, fuses have been tripping and tenants can’t get access to reset them, they said.

Another resident has been using a space heater and an oven to keep her unit warm, something that can be dangerous.

“We turn our ovens on,” Justina said. “That helps probably the most, but it’s very dangerous.

A letter posted by Property Rental Inc. on doors Wednesday asked residents to be patient due to a boiler which needs to be replaced.

When reached by WGN News by phone, a property manager apologized and said they’re working on it.

The property manager said it will be negotiable if residents would be able to get money off of rent.

The new boiler costs $50,000 and the Village of Riverside has been made aware of the situation.