River Forest father, son duo creates candy drop for safe trick-or-treating

RIVER FOREST, Ill. — Trick-or-treating is going to look very different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but people across the Chicago area are getting creative with how they will handle out treats.

Sam Zimberoff, a 17-year-old in River Forest, created candy drop that allows him to give candy to trick-or-treaters from a second story bedroom window.

His dad, David Zimberoff, helped him create the contraption.

“This one’s perfect. We started really early. We did a lot of testing a lot of practicing,” David Zimberoff said.

And the work paid off. Once Sam releases the candy, it travels down the cable, past the home’s scary skeletons reminding you to vote and at end, the tape is cut. And the candy falls into the witch’s caldron.

Every 10 feet, he tapes another piece of full-size candy to the cable and the candy descends down.

“This is the perfect way to socially distance abs give candy this year,” David Zimberoff said.

The candy drop has evolved over the years since 2014. The first few years, it was mostly chutes and gutters and pipes. Now it’s high tech — which makes sense because David Zimberoff is an an industrial designer.

The spent the last two months together perfecting their creation. Hard work, lots of bumps in the road, but very rewarding.

“It’s turned into something that I really, really look forward to and really value the time with my dad,” Sam Zimberoff said.

They said the candy drop released four pieces of candy a minute. They have more than enough candy for the trick-or-treaters on Saturday.

Trick-or-treating in River Forrest is from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.