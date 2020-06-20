Risk of strong thunderstorms/downpours this Saturday afternoon into the overnight hours across the Chicago area

With warm increasingly moist air in place and a slow-moving cold front approaching from the west showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop and move northeast across northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana mainly this Saturday afternoon into the overnight hours. Strongest storms with potentially damaging winds and localized flood-producing downpours look to be most likely between 4 and 9 PM.

The National Storm Prediction Center has much of our area under a Marginal Risk for severe storms (Dark-green-shaded area on map 1 below) – also forecasting a better than 40% chance of thunderstorms within 12 miles of a given location this afternoon – the probability dropping to 10 to 20 % this evening (maps 2-4 below). The National Weather Prediction Center has a good part of our area in a Marginal Risk for widely scattered localized flood-producing downpours (Green-shaded area on map 5 below).

The cold front should pass through our area from the west later tonight/early Sunday morning, showers and t-storms ending with the frontal passage.

Risk of Severe Storms Saturday afternoon/evening

Chance of thunderstorms 11PM – 3PM CDT

Chance of thunderstorms 3PM – 7PM CDT

Chance of thunderstorms 7PM – 11PM CDT

Risk for Excessive Rainfall

Regional Weather Radar Mosaic