Rise in COVID-19 cases could halt reopening plans in Illinois

CHICAGO — While a majority of Illinois’ senior population has received at least one dose of a vaccination, a rise in COVID-19 cases could put a halt to reopening plans in the state.

Loosening restrictions have gone on over the past couple of weeks but hospitalizations for COVID-19 has gone up with more than 1,300 hospitalized on Sunday — 280 in intensive care —and more than 100 on ventilators.

The positivity rate has gone up to 3.3% as of Sunday which is the highest level the state has seen since Feb. 9. Currently, a little over 16% of Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated with 69% of Illinois residents 65 years and older receiving at least one dose of a vaccination.

On a national level, new cases are up close to 10% which is alarming the director of the Centers for Disease Control.

“We have so much to look forward to….and so much reason for hope. But right now I’m scared,” Rochelle Walenski, CDC director, said.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said three weeks ago, cases were on a downward trend and officials were seeing daily cases in the 200s. Nowadays, officials are seeing over 400 average new cases a day.

State officials are still warning people to continue wearing their masks even if they are fully vaccinated.