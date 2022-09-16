CHICAGO — The three-day music festival, Riot Fest, kicked off Friday despite pushback from residents who oppose large-scale festivals in Douglass Park.

The gates opened at 11 a.m. with eager fans waiting overnight to be the first to get in. Riot Fest comes as nearby residents are fed up with the festival and similar events taking over Douglass Park.

The community is demanding the city to stop allowing the park to be used for large profit festivals due to the limited access to residents and damage to the park grounds.

There have also been noise complaints and traffic concerns.

In response to the pushback, the Park District board president announced a proposal that mandate the full board to sign off these types of events — with more than 10,000 people attending each day.

Riot Fest continues through Sunday.