Rideshare driver injured after West Side shooting

CHICAGO — A rideshare driver was grazed by a bullet while dropping a passenger off early Saturday morning.

The ride ended near 21st and Leavitt streets on the West Side around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning. When the ride ended, someone standing in a group of people fired shots from across the street.

The rideshare driver suffered a graze wound in the back and is expected to be OK.

The passenger was not injured.

No one is in custody.

It is unknown which rideshare company the driver was working for at the time of the shooting.