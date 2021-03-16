Rideshare driver carjacked in Lawndale

CHICAGO — A rideshare driver was carjacked in the city’s Lawndale neighborhood.

The driver, 42, was on the 33300 block of West 16th Street around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday when his vehicle was stolen by three men.

Police said the driver arrived at the three passengers’ destination when one person exited the car and approached the driver side door, pointed a handgun at him and demanded he exit the car. The driver complied and as he exited the car, one of the men struck him on the head with the gun.

The three men then fled north on Spaulding Avenue in the driver’s green Toyota Highlander.

Police said the driver refused to go to the hospital.

No one was taken into custody.