Review board strips Rod Blagojevich of law license

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 19: Former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich arrives home from prison after his sentence was commuted by President Donald Trump on February 19, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Blagojevich had been serving time in federal prison for attempting to sell Barack Obama’s vacant Senate seat when Obama was elected president. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — An attorney review board has stripped former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich of his license to practice law.

The move was expected despite President Trump’s decision to release Blagojevich from prison early.

The Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission found Blagojevich engaged in a pattern of “dishonest and deceptive conduct.

Additionally, they said he has “not acknowledged that his conduct was wrongful or expressed any remorse.”

The Illinois Supreme Court previously suspended Blagojevich’s law license indefinitely after his conviction on counts of wire fraud, bribery and attempted extortion.

Blagojevich came home from a Colorado prison last month.