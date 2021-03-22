Rev. Pfleger calls for Chicago Archdiocese’s sexual abuse probe to end

CHICAGO – Prominent Chicago priest Father Michael Pfleger is asking for the Archdiocese of Chicago’s probe into sexual abuse allegations brought against him to come to an end.

His faith community at St. Sabina, where he has been pastor since 1981, remains supportive of Pfleger. He wrote a letter to parishioners on Sunday, reiterating that he is innocent of sexual abuse allegations. Despite his pledged innocence, he was temporally removed from the ministry while the Chicago Archdiocese investigates three accusations levied against him.

“It has been more than two months since the onset of the Archdiocese’s investigation,” the letter read. “Two months in which DCFS has concluded its investigation, and two months during which the parishioners of St. Sabina, the community we serve, and I have received little information about the Archdiocese’s “investigation” or why it is taking so long.”

The Archdiocese has not commented.

Read the entire letter from Rev. Pfleger below:

