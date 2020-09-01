Rev. Jesse Jackson meets with Jacob Blake’s family in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. — On the same day as President Donald Trump’s visit to Kenosha in the wake of civil unrest following the shooting of Jacob Blake, Reverend Jesse Jackson paid a visit to Blake’s family during a community event.

Both the Blake family and Jackson say they are hosting the event for justice, as well as giving the chance for the community to heal.

It was on Sunday, August 23 when Kenosha police officer Rusten Sheskey fired seven shots into 29-year-old Jacob Blake’s back, paralyzing Blake and igniting a week of violent unrest.

Afterwards, the violence reached a boiling point when two protesters were killed in Kenosha by Illinois teen Kyle Rittenhouse last Tuesday night.

Now, as the city looks to rebuild amid high tensions, Jackson said he hopes a community event Tuesday will help bring Kenosha residents closer together. Among those in attendance was Justin Blake, Jacob Blake’s uncle, who spoke at the event.

“Our family is thanking everyone around the world for all your well wishes and prayers, and we’re not going to leave here,” Blake said.

Jackson said he believes the President’s visit has more to do with campaigning than it does with restoring order, as many residents fear his visit could spark more unrest after several days of rebuilding.