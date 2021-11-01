Rev. Jesse Jackson hospitalized after fall in DC area

CHICAGO, IL – APRIL 12: Civil rights leader Reverend Jesse Jackson leads a small group from the Rainbow PUSH Coalition in a protest outside the United Airlines terminal at O’Hare International Airport on April 12, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. United Airlines has been struggling to repair their corporate image after a cell phone video was released showing a passenger being dragged from his seat and bloodied by airport police after he refused to leave a reportedly overbooked flight that was preparing to fly from Chicago to Louisville. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — Spokespeople close to Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr., said Monday night that the longtime activist is recovering after falling and striking his head in Washington D.C.

Jackson was attending a town meeting on Howard University’s campus when he fell.

Jackson’s staff took him to Howard University Hospital, where doctors ran various tests, including a CT scan. Results came back normal. Hospital officials decided to keep Rev. Jackson overnight for observation, however.

Late September, Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr., was discharged from a rehabilitation center after being treated for COVID-19.