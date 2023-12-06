A much-publicized claim from the National Retail Federation that “nearly half” of the $94 billion in retail losses in 2021 were due to organized retail crime has now been retracted.

The report gained considerable attention because it came at a time when crime rates were soaring in many cities, including Chicago, and retailers were closing brick-and-mortar stores for a host of reasons.

Now the National Retail Federation says the claim was based on faulty data and an unconfirmed statement made during a Senate hearing.

“We stand behind the widely understood fact that organized retail crime is a serious problem impacting retailers of all sizes and communities across our nation,” a NRF spokesperson said in an emailed statement to WGN Investigates. “At the same time, we recognize the challenges the retail industry and law enforcement have with gathering and analyzing an accurate and agreed-upon set of data to measure the number of incidents in communities across the country.”

Surveillance images of large groups of people boldly stealing from stores circulate easily and the 2021 claim seemed to underscore the threat to retailers. Still, retail theft is still a considerable concern which led Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul to create a task force that operates in the city and many suburbs that uses a combination of tech and teamwork to tackle the problem

Experts say the reasons behind retail store closings are complex and can certainly be fueled by theft. Other factors including post-pandemic commuting patterns and the explosion of online shopping are also key factors.

The National Retail Federation’s revised report on the role played by organized crime can be found here.