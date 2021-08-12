‘Respect’ star Marlon Wayans takes on dramatic roll in new movie

Dean Richards recently chatted with the stars of the Aretha Franklin bio-pic, “Respect.”



Chicago’s very own, friend of the morning show, Jennifer Hudson stars as the Queen of Soul with another friend of the morning show, Marlon Wayans, playing her first husband.

It’s a very dramatic departure from how we’ve seen Wayans before.

It’s a straight up dramatic role that he handles beautifully.

He spoke about what it was like to be on the set for all of the music and about meeting Franklin.

“Respect” opens Friday.