Residents get help with cleanup after Woodridge tornado

WOODRIDGE, Ill. — Residents are getting some extra help on Saturday as the cleanup continues in the western suburbs after several tornadoes touched down earlier this week.

More than 20 organizations are coming together at Thomas Jefferson Junior High in Woodridge to try to help.

In addition to representatives from the state and the American Red Cross, there are also multiple religious organizations and therapy dog groups offering assistance.

Sunday’s EF-3 tornado left dozens of homes uninhabitable and damaged hundreds of others as it tracked through Naperville, Woodridge, Darien and Burr Ridge.

The cleanup effort has continued all week and the rain pattern isn’t helping as it can lead to leaking and mold.

The resource center will be open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. until noon.

Organizers are asking those coming to the event to bring a photo ID to show proof of living in an impacted area. Masks are required.