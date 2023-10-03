CHICAGO — Another new migrant shelter is in the works at Amundsen Park in the city’s Galewood neighborhood.

A plan by Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson would convert the field house into a shelter, which would house 200 people for at least six months. The facility would be the city’s 22nd migrant shelter.

Alderman Chris Taliaferro, the chair of the City Council’s Police and Fire Committee, warned that the recent increase in shelters is increasing tensions between the city’s Black and Latino Communities.

“We can’t argue in one sentence, ‘Let’s provide opportunities for youth to get them to stop coming downtown’ and then take those opportunities away from the youth,” Taliaferro said in a statement released on Monday. “We can’t take these resources, especially in our underserved communities. This goes against everything that we’re trying to do to reduce violence.”

To accommodate the fieldhouse shelter, park and community programming at Amundsen Park will be moved elsewhere.

The Amundsen Park Advisory Council and concerned residents who oppose the shelter are holding a meeting at 4 p.m. on Tuesday to discuss the proposal.