MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. — A shelter in place order has been lifted Wednesday after a SWAT incident in Johnsburg, according to authorities.

The incident happened around 11:10 p.m. Tuesday when police were dispatched to a residence in the 3600 block of Filmore Road. Authorities said a man was shooting a gun inside the home.

According to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, a heavy police response was present in the area of Hamlin Drive and Fillmore Road due to the SWAT situation.

A woman was taken from the home at some point, unharmed, and is believed to be the man’s wife, police said.

Just after 8 a.m. Wednesday, the barricaded man was taken out of the home, also unharmed, and transported to an area hospital. Authorities said there is no danger to the public.

Johnsburg School District 12 announced all schools will be closed Wednesday due to the ongoing police situation.

Early Wednesday morning, officials had advised residents in the town of Johnsburg to shelter in place until the situation was secured.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.