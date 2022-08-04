MORRIS, Ill. — A lockdown has been lifted following a shooting Thursday afternoon in Morris.

One person was shot near an apartment complex in the 500 block of Twlight, police said. Their condition and other details surrounding the shooting are unavailable at this time.

Residents of Morris were asked to shelter for a few hours as police looked for the suspect. At around 7:15 p.m., the lockdown was lifted after police believe the suspect is no longer in Morris.

