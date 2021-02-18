Researchers urging governments to hold off on second Pfizer dose

CHICAGO — A pair of researchers from Canada are urging governments to hold off on the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Researchers said data shows one shot is more than 92% effective, so a second dose doesn’t add much benefit. They admit there’s uncertainty about how long immunity will last after a single dose, but they say giving a second shot a few weeks later doesn’t add much protection in the short term.

Using one dose per person will alleviate vaccine shortages.

Pfizer said it hasn’t evaluated alternative dosing schedules and will leave that decision to health departments.