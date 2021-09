NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 07: Michael K. Williams poses for the 2021 Critics Choice Awards on March 07, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for ABA)

NEW YORK — Actor Michael K. Williams has died at the age of 54, according to multiple reports.

“The Wire” legend, who played Omar, was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment of a suspected drug overdose, according to the New York Post.

He also is known for playing Chalky White in the critically acclaimed HBO series Boardwalk Empire.

Colleagues and fellows actors are placing their sentiments on social media.

Shocked and saddened by the death of Michael K Williams. One of the nicest brothers on the planet with the biggest heart. An amazing actor and soul.

May you RIP. God bless. — Isiah Whitlock Jr. (@IsiahWhitlockJr) September 6, 2021

Michael K Williams, in addition to being one of the most talented actors around, was also one of the kindest, sweetest, most gentle souls I’ve ever met. This is heartbreaking. My thoughts are with all those who loved him. ❤️ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 6, 2021

This is utterly devastating. Sweet Michael. You were one of the greatest actors ever. Rest In Peace. 'The Wire' actor Michael K. Williams found dead in NYC apartment https://t.co/zTBtSvyveH via @nypmetro — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) September 6, 2021