Reported engine trouble leads to small plane’s emergency landing in Indiana

VALPARAISO, In. – Authorities with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are investigating the cause of a small plane’s emergency landing in Northwest Indiana Monday afternoon.

A twin-engine Piper PA-30 reported engine trouble shortly after takeoff from the Porter County Regional Airport, in Valparaiso, around 1 p.m. The pilot, attempting to return to the runaway, made an emergency landing in a field about six miles east of the airport.

Two people were on board but no injuries have been reported.

