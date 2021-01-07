U.S. Capitol Police Officer dies after being hit in head with fire extinguisher

Police stand guard after holding off Trump supporters who tried to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — A U.S. Capitol Police Officer has died after suffering injuries in Wednesday’s riots at the U.S. Capitol Complex.

A source confirmed to NewsNation D.C. Bureau reporter Alexandra Limon the officer was taken off life support and died after they were hit in the head with a fire extinguisher by a rioter.

More than 50 Capitol and D.C. police were injured, including several who were hospitalized, U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund said in a statement before the death was reported.

Sund will resign next week, after calls from top Congressional leaders over his agency’s response.

Chief Sund, in his first public comment on the mayhem from Wednesday, said in a statement that rioters “actively attacked” Capitol police and other law enforcement officers with metal pipes, discharged chemical irritants and “took up other weapons against our officers.”

Details on the officer were not released.

One of the pro-President Trump supporters was also killed on Wednesday. Her husband confirmed her identity. Three others died, according to authorities, on the Capitol Complex due to “medical emergencies.”

This story will be updated as more develops.