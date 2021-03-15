Report: The Wiener’s Circle adding bar, patio seating when iconic stand reopens

CHICAGO — When the Wiener’s Circle reopens, their parking lot will be vastly different.

Manager Evelyn Morris told the Chicago Eater that the parking lot will be transformed into patio seating and there will be a bar.

“These days, people don’t really drive as much anymore,” Morris told the Eater. “If they’re partying, they’re going to take Ubers and Lyfts.”

Morris said even with a change in ownership, the iconic sign, infamous insults and food will remain the same.

“In Chicago, they’ve taken all the hot dog stands and they’ve made them look all millennial,” Morris told the Eater. “I just like the rugged look.”

Morris said she hopes for a June reopening date.