Report: Jerry Harris from ‘Cheer’ under FBI investigation for allegedly soliciting sex from minors

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — FBI agents executed a search warrant at a home in Naperville Monday afternoon as part of an investigation into allegations that celebrity cheerleader Jerry Harris solicited sex from minors, according to USA Today.

Harris has not been criminally charged, and could not be reached for comment. The 21-year-old cheerleader gained national attention when he was featured in the Netflix docuseries “Cheer,” which became tremendously popular and was nominated for six Emmys after it debuted in January 2020.

USA Today reports the FBI investigation is based on separate allegations passed along to police by Varsity, a company active in the cheerleading industry, which included screenshots of social media conversations.

Asked for comment Monday, FBI Special Agent Siobhan Johnson did not confirm Harris was under investigation, but said the FBI was “conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity” in the Naperville area.

“Department of Justice policy prevents the FBI from commenting on the existence or nonexistence of any investigations that may be occurring,” Johnson said, and declined further comment.