WAUSAU, Wisc. — The sportswear company Eastbay, which distributed an iconic catalog to households in the 1990s and 2000s, is reportedly ceasing operations.

According to Wisconsin Public Radio, 210 employees will be laid off starting in late January.

The Foot Locker subsidiary’s distribution center, located in Wausau, Wisconsin, will close by the end of April.

Founded in 1980, the company was sold to Foot Locker in 1997.

Eastbay provided athletes and shoe lovers several options for sportswear and sneakers on their glossy catalog pages.