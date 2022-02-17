Report: Dallas Cowboys pay 4 cheerleaders $2.4M over voyeur claims

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 16: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — ESPN has reported the Dallas Cowboys paid $2.4 million to four members of the team’s cheerleading squad who accused a team vice president of watching them undress in a locker room during a 2015 event at AT&T Stadium.

The network says each of the women received $399,523. It cited documents and unidentified people as sources.

The report says one of the cheerleaders saw longtime public relations chief Rich Dalrymple standing behind a partial wall in their locker room with his iPhone extended toward them while they were changing.

Dalrymple told team officials he did not know the women were there and left immediately.