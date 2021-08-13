Report: Chicago’s 6 mph speeding threshold produced over 300,000 tickets in first 2 months

CHICAGO — In the first two months of Chicago’s new six miles per hour speeding threshold — the city issued over 300,000 tickets, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Earlier in the year, the city said the regulations, bumped down from 10 miles per hour, are in response to “an alarming increase in vehicle speeding and traffic fatalities.”

In the program’s first two months since its launch on March 1, the Chicago Tribune reported that the city issued 322,447 tickets for a total of $11.3 million.

This map shows the location of speed cameras in Chicago (via City of Chicago)



A map of the city’s speed cameras and Children’s SafetyZones can be found on their website.

The program began back in 2013, but would only mail drivers $35 tickets for going 10 miles per hour over the speed limit. In the current program, anyone found going over 11 miles per hour will receive a $100 ticket.

In March, Ald. Anthony Beale (9th Ward) introduced an ordinance to revert the program back to 10 miles per hour, but it did not get passed.

“The speed camera issue I think is distinct from some of the other fines and fees because people choose to speed or they do not,” Lightfoot said during an interview with WGN in October 2020.

Driver Danielle Hayden was caught by a speed camera Thursday in Portage Park.

“I think I did I saw a flash and it’s a route where I’ve got one before,” said Hayden. “It’s definitely a way to generate revenue. I guess cause I know they’re struggling with that right now.”

The revenue is almost a 17-hold increase over the same two months in 2019 when the city was issuing tickets for 10 miles per hour and over.