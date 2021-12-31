Reports: Iconic actress Betty White dies at 99

Betty White speaks onstage during the Informal Session: Betty White’s Off Their Rockers” panel during the NBCUniversal portion of the 2012 Winter TCA Tour (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Iconic actress and comedian Betty White has died at age 99, according to multiple reports.

Born in Oak Park, White was just a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday, which is on Jan. 17.

TMZ reports she died in her home Friday morning. Her agent Jeff Witjas confirmed the death to People Magazine.

A cause of death has not been released at this time.

In a career filled with so many highs, the cultural icon might be known best for playing Rose Nylund on the hit show “Golden Girls.”

