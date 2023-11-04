CHICAGO — The Chicago bears have signed newly-acquired defensive end Montez Sweat to a massive multi-year extension, making him the sixth highest paid defender in football.

According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the extension is a four year deal worth $98 million in new money, averaging out to $24.5 million a year over the life of the contract. Sweat netted $72,865,360 in guaranteed money, and incentives could push the total deal up to $105 million.

With the new contract, Sweat is now the sixth-highest paid defensive player in football, just ahead of New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams ($24 million per year) and just behind Cleveland Browns’ defensive end Myles Garrett ($25 million per year).

Before arriving in Chicago, Sweat notched 6.5 sacks with the Washington Commanders this year, which is as many sacks as the Bears’ entire defensive line has accumulated on the season.

The Chicago Bears travel down south to play the New Orleans Saints Sunday, with kickoff set for noon CT.