CHICAGO — Sculptor Richard Hunt, a renowned Chicago artist with works on display across the United States, has died.

According to a press release shared on the artist’s website, Hunt died on Saturday at the age of 88. The release said he “passed away peacefully” at his home in Chicago.

Hunt, who was born in 1935, grew up on the city’s South Side and attended the School of the Art Institute of Chicago in the 1950s, where he focused on sculpture.

Prominent pieces by Hunt include the “Hero Construction,” housed at the art institute, and “Swing Low,” which currently hangs in the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.

Most recently, Hunt completed a sculptural model for “Hero Ascending,” a monument to Emmett Till that will be installed at Till’s childhood home, blocks away from the Woodlawn home where Hunt was born.

Hunt served as a Commissioner for the National Museum of American Art and received more than 30 major awards during his lifetime, including a Lifetime Achievement Award from the International Sculpture Center in 2009.

Illinois First Lady MK Pritzker recognized Hunt’s achievements this year, proclaiming April 24, 2023, to be “Richard Hunt Day.”

Hunt is survived by his sister Marian and his daughter Cecilia, both Chicago residents.

A private funeral service for Hunt will be held in Chicago and a public celebration of art and life will take place in Chicago in the spring. Dates have yet to be announced.