Remote learning leaves some parents scrambling to find workable solutions

CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools has committed to remote learning this fall, but that’s now put many working parents in a financial bind and scrambling to find workable solutions for the school year ahead.

Tina Krajewski has a child with special needs and she’s concerned her daughter won’t get the attention she deserves this fall.

Ally will be a freshman at Lane Tech High School. She has spinal muscular atrophy and is non-verbal. she requires a one-on-one aid at school. At home, during remote learning, Krajewski said teachers did thy best they could under the circumstances. But every time Ally is at school, she needs someone right next to her helping.

“Every single minute that she does online someone has to be with her or it’s a complete waste,” Krajewski said.

At home, it was typically Krajewski, a CPS substitute teacher, who was by Ally’s side.

Krajewski is expecting and demanding better this fall. CPS starts in less than five weeks.

CPS has not released the plan yet with the union or parents, but that information will have to come soon.