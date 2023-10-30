CHICAGO — After his death at the age of 54 this weekend, many people are remembering favorite moments from the life of actor Matthew Perry.

That includes a visit by the “Friends” star to the “Friendly Confines” over a decade ago.

The late Matthew Perry, who has died at the age of 54, took part in @KerryWood’s “Woody’s Wiffle Ball Classic” at Wrigley Field in August 2013 to benefit the former Cubs’ pitchers foundation along with other celebrities.

Here’s his Facebook post from that day.

Perry was one of the celebrities who was invited to a wiffle ball tournament to support the foundation of former Cubs’ pitcher Kerry Wood on August 10, 2013.

The actor posted a picture of himself at Wrigley Field before the start of the event on Facebook writing “Not Bad. Wrigley Field.”

Dubbed “Woody’s Wiffle Ball Classic,” Perry was joined by a number of stars of sports and screen, including noted Cubs fan Bill Murray, Jenny McCarthy, CM Punk, and George Wendt. All of them were there to help raise money for the Wood Family Foundation.

The event featured these stars, including Perry, taking part in a number of wiffle ball games in the outfield during a Cubs’ road trip.

A native of Williamstown, Massachusetts, the actor was best known for his role as Chandler Bing in the NBC sitcom “Friends,” which aired from 1994 through 2004. He was also nominated for two Emmy awards for Outstanding Guest Actor as Joe Quincy in “The West Wing.”

Perry got another Emmy nomination for his portrayal of Ron Clark in the TNT movie “The Ron Clark Story” in 2006.

Perry was found unresponsive at his home in Los Angeles on Saturday, with no official cause of death being announced.