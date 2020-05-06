WGN-TV’s Remarkable Woman Archana Liggins announced as ‘Nexstar Woman Of The Year’

CHICAGO, May 6, 2020 — LIVE during “The Mel Robbins Show” today, it was announced that Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., selected Mrs. Archana Liggins from Chicago as the winner of its “Remarkable Women” initiative. The three-month nationwide campaign honoring the outstanding contributions that women have made to the country and its local communities, Mrs. Liggins was chosen as the “Nexstar Woman of the Year” from among more than 10,000 women nominated from Nexstar’s 114 markets across the country.

See her story and others wgntv.com/remarkablewomen.

The “Remarkable Women” initiative was designed to celebrate local women that inspire, lead and pave the way for other women to succeed. The program was launched December 13th, 2019, when Nexstar television stations in all the company’s local markets began accepting nominations for the “Nexstar Woman of the Year.” Based on nominations with universally selected criteria, including community contributions, self-achievement, and family impact, each Nexstar market selected four local women for consideration as that market’s “Remarkable Woman.” The pool of finalists was then narrowed to one woman per market, and Mrs. Liggins was selected as the winner.

The married mother of three, Mrs. Liggins works as an area lead for the Northern Illinois Food Bank, serving several counties located South and West of Chicago. She understands the issue of food insecurity and is an advocate for those suffer chronic hunger. She helps build the capacity of community organizations to provide food to such at-risk populations as children, seniors and low-income families. Mrs. Liggins also serves as Chief Executive Officer of the non-profit organization, “BAG Lady Outreach,” which she founded in January 2019. The organization distributes personal care items, food, and services to the homeless and others who are struggling to fulfill basic needs. To date, the organization has distributed more than 6,000 bags of personal hygiene products and other necessities to those in need.

“I am flabbergasted,” commented an excited Mrs. Liggins. “I’m grateful and blessed to be able to do this, especially during this time of pandemic. I’m an essential worker along with, I’m sure, many of the other “Remarkable Women” nominated across the country. People come to us for service and we need to be here for them. The most recent 700 bags that I have given out through “BAG Lady Outreach” included toiletries, masks, hand sanitizer and gloves. I’m excited to use this prize money to help more people and I want to thank Nexstar and WGN-TV for this incredible honor.”

As the winner of Nexstar’s “Remarkable Women” initiative, Mrs. Liggins has asked Nexstar to donate her $5,000 prize to the non-profit organization she founded, “BAG Lady Outreach,” where the funds will be used to continue helping those in need.

