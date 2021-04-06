WGN announces Remarkable Women winner Sarah Galvan

WGN and Nexstar recognized four finalists for the Remarkable Women initiative.

These women were nominated for the influence they had on public policy, social progress and quality of life.

After more than 100 applications, it was narrowed down to four finalists, all with truly inspirational stories.

But there could only be one winner.

Sarah Galvan has carefully made her way to the dark underbelly of Hometown Bridges for the past five years.

There she is not known as Sarah but rather, “Mother of the Bridge.” Galvan is the founder of Almost Home, an organization that brings awareness to homelessness and helps those in need. She helps provide food for those who live under the bridge.

Congrats Sarah!